Buhari, Tinubu Inspired My Political Career, Says Aregbesola

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has revealed that president Muhammadu Buhari has always been a major inspiration to him long before he even joined politics.
Speaking via hiss official Twitter handle on Saturday, he revealed that the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu made him become a good public administrator.
He said: “Pres. @MBuhari has been a major inspiration to me long before I joined his cabinet. He has been motivating me on concentrating on the masses without jeopardizing interest of the minority.
“I can never forget the role of @AsiwajuTinubu in making me into a good public administrator.”
