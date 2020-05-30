Buhari, Tinubu Inspired My Political Career, Says Aregbesola

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has revealed that president Muhammadu Buhari has always been a major inspiration to him long before he even joined politics.

Read Also: Chinese Medical Team Came To Help Us Build Isolation Centres: Aregbesola

Speaking via hiss official Twitter handle on Saturday, he revealed that the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu made him become a good public administrator.

He said: “Pres. @MBuhari has been a major inspiration to me long before I joined his cabinet. He has been motivating me on concentrating on the masses without jeopardizing interest of the minority.

“I can never forget the role of @AsiwajuTinubu in making me into a good public administrator.”