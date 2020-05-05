Buhari Waives Import Duty For Medical Supplies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies.

This comes as the country continues its battle against the ravaging Coronavirus.

Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to the president on Digital and New Media, announced this on Twitter this afternoon.

He went on to announce that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed confirmed that the order took effect from May 1 2020.

He wrote:

“President @MBuhari has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies, as part of @NigeriaGov’s efforts to strengthen health infrastructure in response to the #COVID19 pandemic.”