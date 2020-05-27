Buhari Will Be Praised As Hero After Pandemic: Presidency

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says President Muhammadu Buhari will be praised as a COVID-19 hero in Africa at the end of the pandemic.

Shehu, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the president would not only be celebrated in the country, but across West Africa after coronavirus is defeated

Shehu said, “I will end this conversation with a prediction: by the time this whole epidemic situation is over, this president will be showcased as COVID-19 hero, not only in Nigeria, but in the entire West African sub-region which he leads.”

Faulting the claim that COVID-19 has brought a halt to governance, he said, “This is not true at all. Serious work is going on, the president, vice president, ministers, MDAs, everyone is busy at work.

“We are focused not just on containing the pandemic, but also continuing the work of governance we have been doing since before the pandemic.

“In the last two months, during this pandemic, we have seen the following: the Social Investment Programme (SIP) is running and is being expanded to provide greater relief during the pandemic.

“The Federal Executive Council has resumed, albeit virtually, and if you have followed the meetings you will be familiar with the various approvals issued, including one for a national agriculture mechanisation programme.

“The vice president is chairing the Economic Sustainability Committee to help the economy adapt to the impact of Covid-19, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is actively working, the Nigeria LNG signed an EPC contract for its Train 7, one of the biggest oil and gas infrastructure projects in Africa, and the concession agreement for the Gurara Hydropower Plant in Kaduna was concluded.”