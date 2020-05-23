‘Buhari’s Govt Has Poverty Acceleration Programs, Not Poverty Alleviation Programs’ – Omokri

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has once again attacked President Muhammadu Buhari.

The popular speaker in his criticism opined that Buhari’s administration only has poverty acceleration programs instead of poverty alleviation programs.

Read Also: Igbos Hate Failure, Not Northerners – Omokri

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 23rd May.

He wrote:

Under @GEJonathan, Yar’adua & Obj, Nigeria had poverty alleviation programs, but General @MBuhari appears to have a poverty acceleration program. How can a government meet a foreign debt of $7 billion and increase it to $30 billion, with NOTHING to show for it?

#BuhariTormentor