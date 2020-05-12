Buhari’s Incompetence, Backseat Governance Destroying Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the manifest incompetence of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency is destroying Nigeria.

PDP said Buhari’s lack of visibility and failure to personally lead from the front is responsible for the failure to check the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The opposition party lamented that the alarming increase in infection and mortality rates in Nigeria would have been curtailed if the nation had a competent, proactive and transparent leadership with the capacity to articulate a quick national response to the pandemic.

PDP made the assertion in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party noted that the situation had been “worsened by greedy and corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and the cabal in the Presidency, who are cashing in on President Buhari’s ineffectiveness to pillage resources meant for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in our country.”

PDP described as distressing the inability of the President to demonstrate the “desired visibility; as he addressed the nation only thrice (each time, after much prodding), after which he had remained out of public visibility, leading to lack of effective coordination of the fight against the pandemic.”

The statement added: “Moreover, President Buhari has failed to act on wise suggestions by well-meaning Nigerians, particularly on the administration of palliatives and production of homegrown therapeutics.

“Since the third recorded broadcast, Mr. President had receded into the safety of the Aso Presidential Villa, leaving his inept aides to continue to issue disjointed claims and uncoordinated directives.

“Nigerians should note that President Buhari’s failure to make himself visible and personally lead from the front had resulted in the failure to develop a strong all-inclusive and seamless national response against the pandemic; leading to diverse responses by various states and a consequent spike in spread and mortality rates.

“President Buhari had woefully failed to spur and lead a strong teamwork of federal, state governments and the organized private sector for a proactive response that would have checked the spread of the pandemic in our country.