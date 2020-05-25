Burna Boy And His Girlfriend Are Clowns – Dencia

Singer and businesswoman Dencia has taken to Twitter to drag Burna Boy and his girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

According to Dencia, the couple are nothing but clowns.

Reacting to Burna shading Davido, Dencia wasted no time in slamming Steff, saying she has slept with almost everyone in London.

She tweeted;

”That’s how his GF stefflon and her ugly Ass friends went to Nigeria and was insulting Nigerian girls, I was like wow, this hoe that has been ran thru by the entire London, the audacity to insult Nigerian women. Man Burna and his GF need a bath in the river of Jordan.Two clowns”