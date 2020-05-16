“Burna Boy Came With Truth In His Lyrics” – Akon Tells U.S Rapper, Fat Joe (Video)

Senegalese-American singer, Akon, in a recent Instagram live chat with rapper, Fat Joe, talked about Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

In a video circulating online, Fat Joe expressed his love for the Nigerian singer while Akon, in his reaction, said he came with the truth in his lyrics.

The Senegalese-American singer further explained that Burna Boy has been able to infuse late Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti’s vibe into present-day songs.

Akon also said that the Nigerian singer preaches old and meaningful messages.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CANuTbjp27j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link