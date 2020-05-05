Burna Boy Is A Legend – Samklef Declares

Nigerian producer and artiste Samklef has declared singer Burna Boy a legend or having the guts to smoke in the presence o his mom.

Burna had gone a live session with his mom on IG and during the live session, he was seen smoking as his mom looked on.

Read Also: Burna Boy, Mum Show Off Amazing Dance Steps To Wizkid’s ‘Back To The Matter Song’

Sharing the video of the ‘Ye’ singer with his mom during a live video, Samklef wrote; ”Respect @burnaboygram appreciate u legend Na Man U be.”

Samklef himself was in the news a few weeks ago after he took to social media to share money for those in need.