‘Burna Boy Is Full Of Hate For Nigerians’ – Singer, Dencia

Popular Nigerian singer and beauty specialist, Dencia has taken a swipe at Burna Boy following his many reported fallouts with other singers.

According to Dencia, the Grammy-nominated African Giant is just full of hate for his colleagues and takes every opportunity to bully them.

Dencia also spoke on his relationship with Stefflon Don as she tagged the couple a match from ‘Hate Heaven.’

The singer also spoke about the time when Burna took a swipe at Blac Chyna as the singer pointed out that Burna Boy and his girlfriend are not right for Nigerians.

See Her Post Here: