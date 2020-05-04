Burna Boy, Mum React To Stefflon Don’s Voicenote (Video)

A video of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his mum, Bose Ogulu’s epic reactions to a voice note released by Jamaican rapper, Stefflon Don is trending online.

This comes after popular singer, Wizkid and Vybez Kartel had a battle of hits which was organized by a black-owned online station via Twitter on Sunday.

Ten different songs from both artistes were lined up against each other and the winner was decided by polls.

Burna Boy and his mum supported Wizkid while Stefflon Don rooted for her fellow countryman, Vybz Kartel.

The Jamaican rapper, who is dating the ‘Ye’ crooner, released a voice note in which she hyped her countryman.

However, the Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste and his mum weren’t having any of it.

Watch their reactions below: