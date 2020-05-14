Burna Boy Reacts To Forbes Report That Claims He Is Worth $3.5m (Photo)

Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy has reacted to reports that his net-worth is $3.5m which when converted to naira is approximately N1.3B.

The self-acclaimed African Giant took to his Snapchat account on Thursday to say that the said amount is not even enough to purchase any of his cars.

In his words;

“They said I’m worth $3.5 million. That won’t even buy my cars. I might have to start doing some showing off. Nah that’s not me. Imma just let u run with whatever your blog tells you. $3.5 tho. I’m dead.”



The “Ye” crooner went on to reveal that by the time he was recording his verse on AKA’s 2014 “All Eyes On Me”, he was within that amount range.

Fun fact; By the time I recorded “All eyes on me” I was dancing around that 3.5 level”, he continued.

