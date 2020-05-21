Burna Boy, Sauti Sol Join Idris Elba For ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert’

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has been included on the lineup for the ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert’ to be hosted by English actor, Idris Elba.

The Nigerian singer will be performing alongside Kenyan afro-pop group, Sauti Sol.

Musicians also billed to perform at the event include; Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo, Nigerian music singers, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and a host of others.

Elba had announced the online concert and enlisted a league of acclaimed artists in a bid to raise funds towards providing COVID-19 assistance to needy children and families in Africa.

The two-hour special will be streamed on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel on May 25 at 18:00 CAT and broadcast on the network’s TV channels in Africa at 21:00 CAT.