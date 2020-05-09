Burutai’s Late Mother Donated One Of The Finest Soldiers To Nigeria: Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has extended his condolence to the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai over the passing of his mother, Hajja Hauwa, in Maiduguri.

Burutai’s mother reportedly died from illness on Tuesday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

The governor in a statement issued Thursday night by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said the deceased will be remembered for donating to Nigeria, one of its finest soldiers in recent history.

“Our late mother, Hauwa (Kaka Hajja) will be remembered for donating to Nigeria, one of its finest soldiers in recent history, her son, our dear brother who hails from Borno State. Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, is without doubt a pride to us the people of Borno and rest of Nigeria. It was with Hajja Kaka’s blessings, sound nurturing and values that Buratai was able to join the army and has been devotedly at front lines, inspiring and commanding troops in determined effort to end the Boko Haram insurgency,” the statement noted.

“Borno is eternally grateful to late Kaka Hajja for giving General Buratai to Nigeria and for inculcating in him, the selfless principles of patriotism and gallantry. We share the pains of losing Kaka Hajja and we commiserate with our brother, General Buratai and the entire family,” Zulum said, as quoted in the statement.