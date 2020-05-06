Buy Me A Better Phone If You Want My Number – Actress Inem Peter

Nollywood actress Inem Peters has sent a message to all her admirers.

The actress took to social media to disclose that many men have been sliding into her DM, asking for her number and warned them against doing this if it is not business-related.

She continued saying if they want her number, they need to buy her a new phone and sim card and captioned the post; ”SOLUTION IS HERE ”

See her post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_zh810BR8J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Inem is known for her love of showing her backside giving that she is a curvy woman.