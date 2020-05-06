Can We See A Reflection Of What You Speak In Your Life?, Stella Damasus Asks Motivational Speakers

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has directed an important question to motivational speakers.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the actress queried if their own life is a true reflection of what they speak to people about.

She concluded by charging them to ensure that they are results of what they speak about in their life and work.

She wrote, “Everyone has become a motivational speaker and an expert in everything. But my question is, can we see a reflection of what you speak in your life? Let there be results in your life and work.”