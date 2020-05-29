CAN Writes El-Rufai To Reopen Churches

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Governor Nasir El-rufai to open churches in the State.

Recall that the Kaduna State Government had lockdown the state for 30 days some weeks ago, including worship centres, in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

CAN in a letter addressed to Kaduna State Deputy Governor and Chairperson, Standing Committee on COVID-19, Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, came up with an 18-Points worship guidelines in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, to be adopted when churches are reopened.

The letter was signed by the Kaduna State CAN Chairman, Reverend Joseph Hayab.

The Christian body appreciated the efforts of the State Government in the race to curtail the spread of Corona Virus in Kaduna State.

The group also urged that the future adjustment of relaxing of the lockdown should take into consideration days for religious worship.