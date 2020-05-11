Cardi B Receives Expensive Mother’s Day Gifts From Offset

Multi-award winning American rapper, Cardi B has received amazing gifts from her husband, Offset for being a good mum to their child, Kulture.

The Grammy award-winning singer showed off the gift items which includes endless boxes of roses and two Jane Birkin handbags on her official Instagram page in celebration of the mother’s day.

“Thank you papasote,” Cardi B said as she flaunted the gift.

To end her day, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared the cutest video with her daughter, Kulture in her arms, “I’m so happy I’m your mommi, I’ll be mentally practicing the talks and discipline I’ll give you when you get older. I hope I make you proud,” she wrote alongside the footage, in which Kulture lovingly rests her little head on mom’s chest and says “mama” with adoration.”