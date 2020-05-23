Cardi B Shows Off Her New Massive Back Tattoo (VIDEO)

Popular American rapper, songwriter, television personality and actress, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, has taken to her official Instagram page to show the whole world where he latest tattoo is located.

In the video, the Grammy award winning singer was rocked by her husband while she flaunted the tattoo which runs from her back all through to her buttocks.

Sharing the video, she then seductively twerked for her numerous fans while her husband watched closely.

Watch the video below: