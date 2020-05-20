Cassie Flaunts Daughter After Two Months Away From Social Media

Popular American singer, Cassie has shared a new photo of her daughter, Frankie Fine, after two months of keeping her off social media.

The singer had earlier stated that she wanted to keep her daughter’s life private as she shared when she delivered her five months ago.

Frankie who is Cassie and Alex Fine’s daughter is now 5 months old and is looking hale and hearty.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the singer captured it with nothing but some zodiac sign emoji.

See Her Post Here: