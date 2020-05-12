Catholic Church Donates ALL Its 425 Hospitals As Isolation Centers

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has donated all its 425 health facilities across the country as isolation centers for COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said state governments can now take advantage of the facilities.

“As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centers, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centers.” He said.

Speaking further, Mustapha also said that Governors are encouraged to approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities.

As a further cost-effective measure, I also wish to remind subnational authorities that the Nigeria Institute of Architects has pledged the pro bono services of their members to modify, design and supervise all COVID-19 related projects nationwide. Again, we urge that this offer be taken up speedily,” he revealed.