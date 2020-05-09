Celebrity Week In Review: List Of Popular Celebrities Born In May

The two zodiac signs associated with the month of May are Taurus and Gemini while birthstone is Emerald which carries the rich green color of Spring and radiates a beautiful vivid tone.

Here’s a list of some of the most prominent people whose birthday is celebrated or honored at this time of the year.

Born May 03, 1979, Genevive Nnaji is a definitely an embodiment of beauty. The actress and film producer turned 41 and she hasn’t aged a bit.

The actress, who is a mom of one, started acting at the age of 8 in the TV soap opera, “Ripples” in 1998 and she appeared in a few TV commercials including one for ‘Omo’ detergent and ‘Pronto’ beverage.

On Sunday, Funke Akindele took to social media to celebrate Genevieve’s birthday.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olawale Olofo’ro, also known as Brymo was born on May 9, 1986.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner launches his musical career in 2006 with the aid of a local promoter in Okokomaiko, Lagos and then he got signed to Chocolate City from 2010 to 2013.

The singer signed an International distribution deal with Tate Music Group in 2015.

Adebayo Salami, better known by his stage name Oga Bello, is no stranger in the movie industry.

The veteran actor was born on May 9, 1953 in Lagos State.

The actor’s son, Femi Adebayo showered him with encomium as he marked his 67th birthday.

Let’s not forget Funsho Adeolu, who is a prominent Nigerian actor, director and producer.

Adeolu started his acting career in 1976 and he was born on May 9, 1968.

The father of two is known for his role in Heroes and Zeroes, a 2012 Nigerian drama film.