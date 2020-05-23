Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Nollywood Stories Of The Week

Here are top five stories you may have missed during the week.

Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi Flaunts New Hairstyle (Video)

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, took to his Instagram page on Monday to show off his new hairstyle and fans are loving it.

In the video, the actor and his wife, Toyin Abraham could be seen grooving to a recent song by Korede Bello.

‘Ignorant People Think I Cheated On My Ex-Wife With Seyi Edun’ – Adeniyi Johnson (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson denied cheating on his estranged wife, Toyin Abraham with their colleague, Seyi Edun.

The actor made the clarification in an Instagram live chat with colleague, Muka Ray.

Toyin Abraham Advises Fans Not To Focus On Bad Events

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham who is now enjoying her marital life with colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi, advised her fans against focusing on bad events in their lives.

Actor Seun Jimoh, Wife Welcome Baby In US (Photo)

Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh took to his Instagram page on Friday where he announced the arrival of his baby.

The handsome actor welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Olatokunbo in America.

Actress Mercy Aigbe Buys New Benz (Photo)

Movie star, Mercy Aigbe joined the list of celebrities who own luxurious automobiles in Nigeria