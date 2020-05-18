Chelsea Forward Hudson-Odoi Arrested After Late-Night Romp With Model

Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi has landed in fresh trouble following his recovery from the novel coronavirus.

The pacy forward was arrested on Sunday morning after a romp with a model he met online despite the lockdown order being in place.

According to reports, he was said to have met the model online before the duo had a nice time together in his home on Sunday.

Read Also: UEFA Champions League: Chelsea Humbled By Bayern Munich At Stamford Bridge

However, Metropolitan Police confirmed that they and the London Ambulance Service were called to ‘a report of an unwell woman’ at 03:53 on Sunday morning.

At the time of this report, Chelsea has not issued an official statement as regards the incident.

Hudson-Odoi was one of the first footballers in the UK to confirm he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.