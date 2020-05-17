Chinese Ambassador To Israel Found Dead At Home

Du Wei, the Chinese Ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his apartment in a Tel Aviv suburb in the early hours of today Sunday, May 17.

Wei, 58, was found dead on his bed and appears to have died in his sleep.

He was appointed as China’s envoy to Israel in February this year. Wei left behind a wife and a son.

According to reports, the Israeli police have launched an investigation into his death.

Du, 57, had previously served as ambassador to Ukraine, according to his biography on the embassy’s website.