Chinese Doctors: Nigeria Losing Its Sovereignty Under Buhari – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has alleged that Nigeria is losing its sovereignty under the current administration of President Buhari.

Reno made this statement while reacting to the news that the 15 Chinese medical experts that arrived Nigeria are with the company China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd.

Reacting to the report further, Reno queried the reason behind the 15 Chinese doctors who reportedly came to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria are under the control of a Chinese firm in Nigeria.

