Chioma Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With Davido (Video)

A video currently circulating online captures the moment Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland could be seen celebrating her 25th birthday.

The mother of one could be seen wearing a birthday sash while standing in a room full of party decorations.

Information Nigeria recalls the young chef finally reunited with her man after she was quarantined because she was infected with coronavirus.

Read Also: Chioma Reunites With Davido After Testing Negative For Coronavirus (Video)



Davido took to his Insta-story to share the now-viral video from the celebration and a photo of him placing a kiss on his fiancée’s cheeks.

Watch the video below: