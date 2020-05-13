Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised that telling people the truth doesn’t have to be done in a hostile manner.
Read Also: The Hardest Journey Is Not Finding Your Purpose But Knowing Yourself – Toke Makinwa
Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she further added that it is important to choose the right time for a honest conversations with tactics.
She wrote:
“While being honest also pray for the spirit of discernment, telling someone the truth doesn’t have to be done in a hostile way, you ain’t gotta kick them when they are on the floor, choosing the right time for honest conversations is important.”
While being honest also pray for the spirit of discernment, telling someone the truth doesn’t have to be done in a hostile way, you ain’t gotta kick them when they are on the floor, choosing the right time for honest conversations is important,
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) May 13, 2020