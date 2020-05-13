Choosing The Right Time For Honest Conversations Is Important: Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised that telling people the truth doesn’t have to be done in a hostile manner.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she further added that it is important to choose the right time for a honest conversations with tactics.

She wrote:

“While being honest also pray for the spirit of discernment, telling someone the truth doesn’t have to be done in a hostile way, you ain’t gotta kick them when they are on the floor, choosing the right time for honest conversations is important.”