Chris Brown Celebrates His Baby Mama As She Turns A Year Older

Multi-award winning singer Chris Brown is today celebrating his baby mama Ammika Harris.

The singer has since taken to IG to celebrate Amikka who is his second baby mama, declaring love for her.

Sharing a photo of Ammika Harris he wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE FUCK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU. TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaaa”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAQTfr1BXLg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link