Chris Ngige Speaks On Running For President In 2023

The minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige has declared that he does not have the ambition to run for the gubernatorial poll in his state because he is currently a serving minister.

However, he stated that since he is a politician, he is eligible to contest for any other position in 2023 be it senate or presidency.

“Yes, there have been speculations that I am eyeing the governorship of Anambra State. They have written about it in a lot of media. I am a politician. They have the right to speculate on my next move. My next move is very vast.

“Elections will come in 2023, I have a right to vie for any position. I can vie for Senate.

“I can vie for president if I so wish. Election will be coming in Anambra State, latest November 2021 to elect a successor to Obiano. I am not disqualified. I have a right to say I can run.

“I don’t have interest for now in Anambra governorship because I am on a national assignment.”