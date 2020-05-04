Christiano Ronaldo Buys Mom New Car As Mother’s Day Gift (Photo)

Juventus and Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has gifted his mom, Maria Dolores a brand new Mercedes to celebrate her on Portuguese Mother’s Day.

The 65-year-old mother-of-four took to Instagram on Sunday to flaunt her latest gift and wrote: ‘Thank you to my children for the gifts I received today. Happy day to all mothers,’ she said on Instagram to her 2.2 million followers.

Ronaldo, also took to social media to wish his mother and partner Georgina Rodriguez, a happy Mother’s Day.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to my two special women,’ he said, with two pictures of Maria and Georgina.”

