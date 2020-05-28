Churches May Reopen In June: CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has hinted that churches may reopen in June, months after being closed down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAN President Rev Samson Ayokunle gave the indication in a statement on Wednesday.

He said they had been consulting with the Federal Government on the modalities to follow.

He dropped hints that Christians may gather again at their worship centres in the first Sunday in June.

He said if the government did not entertain any fear in opening markets and banks, there would not be any basis to hesitate in opening churches considering the fact that they are more organised than markets and banks.