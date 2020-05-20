Ciara Celebrates Son As He Marks His 6th Birthday (Video)

Popular American singer and dancer, Ciara is gushing over her son as he marks his sixth birthday.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who is also rapper Future’s son.

The singer is currently heavily pregnant for her current husband, Russell Wilson.

READ ALSO – Pregnant Ciara Shares Baby Bump Bikini Photos

Sharing the video, the singer wrote in part: “6 Kisses for the #Birthday Boy 🥰

My Baby Boys growing up, and I’m just so proud and grateful! You’re obsessed with knowing Jesus, Reading, Learning, Loving, and Smiling!…”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAX9iHin8hE/