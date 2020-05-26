Civil Servants Leaking Official Documents On Social Media To Be Dismissed: FG

The federal government says civil servants caught leaking official documents on social media will be dismissed.

This was disclosed by Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of service of the federation, in a circular issued on Sunday, entitled “unauthorised circulation of official documents/information on social media”.

She described the “unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on social media” as “embarrassing and not acceptable”.

“The attention of the office of the head of service of the federation has been drawn to the recent unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on the social media,” Yemi-Esan said.

“In some cases, official documents that have been minuted on are also leaked. This irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct with a penalty of dismissal from service as provided for in Public Service Rules Nos. 030401 and 030402.

“The ugly development is embarrassing to the government and therefore not acceptable. Any public officer caught engaging in this act of serious misconduct will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the public service rules.

“Permanent secretaries are to draw the attention of all their staff to the content of this circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.”