Close To $1bn Stolen Under Abacha — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the country could move forward with road, rail and power station construction, “partly under own resources, thanks to close to $1bn which was stolen by the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Buhari in a new article thanked all the nations that have been returning the stolen funds back to Nigeria.

The President added, “That the friendly nations agreed to return the funds after so long is a testament to the fact that, with our governance reforms, Nigeria is rightly seen as an increasingly stable and beneficial place to transact and invest.”