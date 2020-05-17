Comedian Alibaba Sends His Requirements To A ‘Sugar Mummy’ Agent

Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has sent his requirements to a sugar mummy merchant on Instagram.

This comes after the web user took to the comedian’s comment section on the photo-sharing app to advertise his or her sugar mummy business.

The sugar mummy merchant wrote;

“Are u interested in a sugar mom or dad today watsapp numb on name”

Reacting to the comment, the Nigerian comedian said he is looking for one and he listed out all the requirements his sugar mummy must have.

However, it appears the web user is yet to reply as the comedian shared a post reminding the merchant.

See the exchange below: