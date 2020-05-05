Comedian Cute Abiola Breaks Silence Following Arrest 2 Days Ago

News surfaced a few days ago that comedian Cute Abiola had been arrested for posing in his navy uniform for his birthday celebration online.

The comedian has now broken his silence writing;

”I really appreciate you all deep down from my earth for standing by me throughout ❤️ thanks so much for your prayers. I want you to believe that your prayers really worked for me.😭 I really have a lot to say but I prefer not to speak for now😭. (LIFE) I will definitely talk about it in future.

”SPECIAL THANKS TO MY PARENTS ❤️. SPECIAL THANKS TO MY LOVERS AND SPECIAL THANKS TO ARMED FORCES 🙏Thank you all. Thanks so much. I deeply appreciate.

NOTE: I am still in the service.”

