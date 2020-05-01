Comedian Helen Paul Celebrates Birthday; Gush Over Her Remarkable Qualities

Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul has taken to her Instagram page to gush over her remarkable qualities as she celebrates her birthday.
The media personality turned a year older on Friday and she decided to count her blessings.
Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself, stand-up comedian wrote;
“I am Outstanding
I am Impeccable
I am special
I am unstoppable
I am unique
I am the Apple of God’s eye
I am destined by the creator of all things to be unpredictable.
He covers me from any and every evil.
God is my source and I can never run dry of his grace.
Love me, love God.
I am Helen Eniola Omonitan Paul.“
See the full post below: