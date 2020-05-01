Comedian Helen Paul Celebrates Birthday; Gush Over Her Remarkable Qualities

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Helen Paul
Nigerian stand-up comedian, Helen Paul

Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul has taken to her Instagram page to gush over her remarkable qualities as she celebrates her birthday.

The media personality turned a year older on Friday and she decided to count her blessings.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself, stand-up comedian wrote;

“I am Outstanding
I am Impeccable
I am special
I am unstoppable
I am unique
I am the Apple of God’s eye
I am destined by the creator of all things to be unpredictable.
He covers me from any and every evil.
God is my source and I can never run dry of his grace.
Love me, love God.
I am Helen Eniola Omonitan Paul.“

See the full post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

