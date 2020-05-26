Comedienne Princess Complains Bitterly After Getting Only 800 Likes In A Competition (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Princess took to her Instagram page to complain bitterly about how she garnered only 800 likes in a competition, despite having over 74k followers.

The comedienne, whose real name is Oluwadamilola Adekoya shared a video where she revealed that she has been begging her followers for over four days to like her picture so she can win a competition but only a few have done that.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the comedienne wrote;

“ @adeola_saygoe thanks for opening my eyes. Despite the fact that the link is in my bio I can barely garner 800 votes on @ebonylifetv page😠Thank God that my life does not depend on this🙏“



Watch the video below: