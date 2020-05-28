Comedienne Princess Thanks Fans For Uping Her Votes In Competition (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Oluwadamilola Adekoya, known as Princess, has thanked her fans for voting for her in a competition after initially criticizing them for not doing so.

The actress had on Tuesday expressed her anger over the fact that she had less than 800 votes even though she has over 74,000 followers on Instagram.

The actress expressed her appreciation for the votes she has so far received in the ‘Highlight a Hero’ award organized by EbonyLife TV on Wednesday.

Sharing the update and a thank-you message, she wrote in part: “Million thanks to you all for voting. God bless you abundantly🙏…”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAsDcZ8Jiki/?utm_source=ig_embed