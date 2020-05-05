Comparing PMB To Obj Is Like Comparing Count Dracula To Mother Theresa: Fani-Kayode

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode says comparing president Muhammadu Buhari to former president Olusegun Obasanjo is like comparing a Count Dracula to Mother Theresa.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he went on to highlight why he thinks the duo are incomparable.

He wrote:

Comparing PMB to OBJ is like comparing Count Dracula to Mother Theresa.

“OBJ united Nigeria, PMB divided her. OBJ brought peace, PMB brought war. OBJ brought prosperity, PMB brought poverty. OBJ brought life, PMB brought death. OBJ brought hope, PMB brought despair.

“OBJ paid off our foreign debt, Buhari indebted us to the tune of $30 billion and turned us into Africa’s biggest debtor & beggar. OBJ solved our problems, PMB created them. OBJ brought restoration, PMB brought degeneration. OBJ brought us pride, Buhari brought us shame.

“OBJ brought us good success, PMB brought us stark failure. OBJ loved all Nigerians and treated them equally, Buhari loves only northerners and treats all others like field hands and slaves. OBJ saw Nigeria as a nation, PMB sees her as a conquered territory.

“OBJ led the best, most successful, most intelligent, most enlightened & most productive cabinet & Govt. in the history of Nigeria whilst PMB leads the worst, most destructive, most savage, most ignorant & most corrupt cabinet & Govt. in the history of Africa.

“OBJ fought terror & despised terrorists, PMB rewards terror & pampers terrorists. OBJ was a leader, PMB is a ruler. OBJ was a lion, PMB is a mouse.

“Comparing the two is like comparing night & day or chalk & cheese or heaven & hell: it makes absolutely NO sense!”

