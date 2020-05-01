Complete Premier League Season Abroad: Garry Neville

Former Manchester United and England defender, Gary Neville, has advised the English top-flight league that the best way to resume the 2019/20 season is to play the remaining matches in another country that is free from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League is currently suspended indefinitely, with nine matches remaining.

The Premier League still currently wants to finish this season, in line with UEFA’s recommendation.

The authorities have been in talks with government officials for weeks, and the clubs are meeting on Friday and later next week to discuss plans about how to proceed.

He said on The Football Show: “If the Premier League are really serious about delivering the matches that remain in a safe environment they would move it to the two or three spots that are within three or four hours of this country that are coronavirus free.

“They would take the Premier League over to that country and the players, broadcasters; the media will be quarantined for one week before delivering it in an environment that has proven it can handle COVID-19.

“There are places in Europe that have not recorded Coronavirus cases at this moment, which could handle the League finishing.”