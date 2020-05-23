Coronavirus Could Give Rise To Dictators – Jonathan Warns

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed that the COVID-19 pandemic could give rise to dictatorship in Africa.

Jonathan stated this while speaking during a webinar organised by the Kofi Annan Foundation on Friday.

He said: “This is the time that many continental bodies must come up with their own minimum standards for any country going into election to operate.

“Otherwise people who ordinarily would have loved to be dictators will now exploit the problem of the COVID-19 pandemic and do what is not in line with the laws of the land.”