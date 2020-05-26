Coronavirus Cure Is Coming From Africa – Stella Damasus

In celebration of Africa Month and day, movie producer and Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has shared a message of hope with her followers.

Although the pandemic is having its fair share on so many people, the mother of two stated that together we can beat the virus and that she believes the cure is coming from Africa.

Taking to Instagram, the actress made this known to her followers.

Her post reads: Happy Africa Day to all my African brothers and sister. Celebrate today and appreciate our heritage. One Africa One love. #africaday #stelladamasus #Actor #publisher…”

See Her Post Here: