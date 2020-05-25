Coronavirus Is A Blessing To Those Who Want To Marry – Omokri

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri has expressed that the Coronavirus pandemic is a curse to those who want to ‘wed.’

The lifestyle expert cum politician expressed that the Coronavirus pandemic is a curse to those set of people because it prevents them from gathering crowd to witness their ceremony.

He, however, expressed that for people who really want to marry, Coronavirus is a blessing, as it saves them money that they can pass on to their marriage.

He wrote, “To those who really want to marry, Corona is a blessing. It saves them money that they can pass on to their marriage. To those who only want to wed, #COVID19 is a curse. Not because it causes death, but because it prevents them from gathering crowds.”