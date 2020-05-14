Coronavirus May Never Go Away, Says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is possible that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) may never go away.

This was made known by Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program.

According to him, the virus may just become one of the viruses in the world that kill people annually.

“This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn’t gone away,” Ryan said on Wednesday.

“I’m not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we’re realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear”.

Read Also: Come Forward With Your Drugs, NAFDAC To Those Claiming To Have COVID-19 Cure

Ryan said with a vaccine, “we may have a shot at eliminating this virus but that vaccine will have to be available, it will have to be highly effective, it will have to be made available to everyone and we’ll have to use it.

“This disease may settle into a long-term problem or it may not be.”