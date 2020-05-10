Coronavirus: Obama Describes US Response As ‘Absolute Chaotic Disaster’

Former US President Barack Obama has spoken on how the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is, saying it is “an absolute chaotic disaster”, BBC reports.

Obama made this known in a private call on Friday night intended to encourage over 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association to engage with former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Read Also: Former US President, Obama Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death (Video)

CNN reported that the former US President said;

“This election that’s coming up — on every level — is so important because what we’re going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party.

“What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided and seeing others as an enemy — that has become a stronger impulse in American life.

“It’s part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anaemic and spotty.

“It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ … is operationalized in our government.

“That’s why, I, by the way, am going to be spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as I can for Joe Biden.”