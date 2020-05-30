Corpse Of Kidnapped Former Commissioner Found In Forest

The corpse of a former commissioner for youths and sports in Edo state, Mr. Presley Ediagbonya has been found by the State’s Police Command in a forest.

According to report, the deceased was allegedly abducted by gunmen in his farm at Utese village, Ovia North-East LGA of the state on May, 16th 2020.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement on Saturday revealed that the dead body of Ediagbonya was discovered by some farmers in a forest at Utese, a village sharing boundary with Ondo state.

“Edo state police command wishes to inform the general public that on Friday the 29th of May, 2020 at about 6.30pm, the remains of Hon P. E. Ediagbonya, a former civil commissioner for youth and sports, Edo state, was found by some farmers in a forest sharing boundary with Ondo state at Utese village.”

He noted also that the farmer then rushed to the village to break the news and thereafter moved to the divisional police headquarters, Okada, and reported the development to the Divisional Police Officer of the station.

Read Also: Police Confirms Arrest Of Officer Who Shot, Killed 16-Year-Old Tina

He said, “Immediately, the DPO mobilized his men, contacted the medical team of Igbinedion University Okada, and moved to the forest, in company of the deceased family and the community people.

According to him, the remains of Hon P. E. Ediagbonya was identified at the scene by his family, and that his remains was professionally evacuated and taken to Igbinedion University Hospital mortuary, Okada, for autopsy examination.