Correction Service Frees 3,751 Inmates Over COVID-19

The Nigerian Correctional Service has announced that it has so far freed 3751 inmates across the country.

This, it said, is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s pardon of the inmates in April.

A statement from the Public Relation Officer of the service Mr Augustine Njoku said some awaiting trial inmates benefitted from the list of fresh inmates pardoned by some State Governments.

Njoku said a total of 1,011 Awaiting Trial inmates have been released so far as they met the criteria set by the government.