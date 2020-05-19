Court Convicts Owner, Manager Of Demolished Hotel In Rivers

A Magistrates Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted the owner of the demolished Prodest Hotel in Eleme, Gogorobari Needam and his manager, Bariledum Azoroh over defiance of state government’s COVID-19 lockdown order.

The Court also fined the parties N50,000 each for contravening Governor Nyesom Wike’s Executive Order.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had last week demolished Prodest Hotel in Alode and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, both in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

Delivering her verdict, Senior Magistrate Rita Oguguo, ordered that Azoroh be quarantined at the isolation centre in Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia for 14 days to ascertain his coronavirus status

She ruled that the accused violated Governor Nyesom Wike’s executive order on closure of hotels in the state as contained in Rivers State Executive order Number 7, paragraphs 3 and 4.

Before his sentence, Azoroh had insisted on seeing his counsel, Godwin Awi, who was absence in court due to his inability to get a pass that allowed access the court due to continued lockdown of Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor council areas.