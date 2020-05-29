Court Discharges Adeleke Over Alleged Examination ‘Malpractice’

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case against Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Adeleke was charged to court by the Federal Government over alleged exam malpractice.

However, on Thursday, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Simon Lough filed an application for the withdrawal of charges against the Senator.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Eekwo in his ruling on Friday, in turn, discharged Senator Adeleke with the view of Mr Lough’s (the prosecutor) decision to withdraw the charges against him.